Mrs. Anna Ruth (Craig) Stockton, age 85, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at The Medical Center in Albany, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Roxie (Smith) Craig. Mrs. Anna Ruth Stockton is survived by her husband, E. Howard “Tuddy” Stockton of Albany, Kentucky, her daughter, Paula (and Rodney) Little of Albany, Kentucky, a brother, Bobby Joe (and Flossie) Craig of Albany, Kentucky, two grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, with many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mrs. Anna Ruth Stockton will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Brother Bob Sawyer officiating. Burial will follow in the Craig Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday and again Wednesday morning from 6:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Clear Fork Baptist Church. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 30, 2019