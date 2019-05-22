ATCHISON Anne Bronaugh Hall, 89, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in Lexington. She was born September 25th , 1929 to the late Walker R. and Lurlene (Bronaugh) Hall in Lexington, KY. Anne was also the widow of John G. Atchison, Jr. She was a lifelong resident of Lexington, Kentucky and a graduate of Henry Clay High School and The University of Kentucky. She was member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and served many years as a chapter advisor. She was a member of the Junior League and served as Horse Show chair in 1966 and continued in service for many years on many civic endeavors. Anne was a former member of Southern Hills United Methodist Church and more recently a member of Walnut Hill Presbyterian Church. She was a member of The Idle Hour Country Club and The Country Club of Naples where she spent many years with her friends and family enjoying golf, Mah Jongg and being a selfless friend to the many whose lives she touched. In addition to her parents and loving husband, Anne was preceded in death by her brother James Baker Hall and her son's friend who became family, Edward Koehler Slagel Jr. She is survived by her sons John G. Atchison III (Diane), Russell Hall Atchison (Sharon); grandchildren, R. Hall Atchison Jr. , Laura Atchison Dougherty (Joseph), Sarah Atchison Stricker (Logan),Anne Hart Atchison Cornett (Eric) David Garth Atchison, Edward Koehler Slagel III (Natalie); nephews, Larry Pemble, Matthew Hall, Michael Hall, and 4 great grandchildren, Hunter, Harper,Reese and Eva Catherine. Visitation will be Thursday May 23 rd , 3:00 pm-7:00 pm at Milward Man O'War located at 1509 Trent Blvd. Funeral service will be held Friday May 24th at 11:00 am at Walnut Hill Presbyterian Church located at 575 Walnut Hill Road, Lexington. A private burial will commence at Lexington Cemetery. In honor of her legacy, Anne's family requests that memorial donations be directed to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504 and to Walnut Hill Presbyterian Church. To share a remembrance of Anne or offer condolences to her family, please visit www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary