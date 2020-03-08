|
NEW ORLEANS - Anne Cameron Kock Montgomery was born in New Orleans on February 12, 1927 and died after a brief illness at West Jefferson Hospital in New Orleans on February 27, 2020. Anne was married to George Ransdell Montgomery on April 15, 1950. She was the daughter of Virginia Downman Kock and Edouard James Kock, sister to Edouard James Kock Jr, and Virginia Downman Kock and was mother to Robert Downman Montgomery, all whom predeceased her. Anne was also the mother and mother in law respectively of Anne Montgomery Grace, Alston Montgomery Kerr of Lexington, KY and Christopher Ransdell Montgomery, William F. Grace Jr., John H. Kerr III of Lexington, KY and Christa Richardson Montgomery. In addition to her children, Anne was survived by sisters in law Mary Foster Kock and Beatriz Aspiazu Montgomery, her seven grandchildren who affectionately called her Meema, Anne Ransdell Grace Prieur, William F. Grace III, Robert Downman Grace, Capt. John H. Kerr IV, Virginia Downman Kerr Zoller, both of Lexington, KY, George Ransdell Montgomery II and Emilie Harrison Montgomery. Meema was also survived by nine great grandchildren, Anne Cameron Prieur, Eugenie (Liesel) Prieur, Vivienne Louise Grace, Ellery Clayton Grace, Robert Weaks Grace, Waylon Downman Grace, James Mitchell Zoller, August Montgomery Zoller and Amelia Marie Downman Zoller. Anne attended Isidore Newman School and obtained her preparatory education at Rosemary Hall School (Choate - Rosemary School) in Wallingford, CT. After receiving her high school diploma, she attended Newcomb College and ultimately received her college diploma from Barnard College in New York. Anne took a job at the OSS during World War II, the predecessor for the CIA. Following her work with the OSS, she returned to New Orleans and married George. Anne contributed generously and anonymously, toiled tirelessly and was a member and President of a wide range of nonprofit organizations, including Junior League of New Orleans, New Orleans Town Gardeners, Ochsner Foundation Hospital, Maison Hospitaliere, United Way of New Orleans, Institute of Mental Hygiene, Catholic Charities and many others. Her efforts were particularly recognized by the Junior League where she was named Sustainer of the Year in 1997 and from Ochsner Hospital for her 44 years of continuous service as a "candy striper". Anne was a devout Catholic attending daily mass until the last few years of her life. Anne traveled extensively in Europe with George and after George died, traveled with her children and grandchildren. She was often in Lexington, Kentucky holding court at the Kentucky Horse Park and was beloved by countless Kentuckians or at her Florida house loving the sunsets on the beach. She was definitely a Mardi Gras spirit where, with her daughter and son in law, maintained the tradition begun in 1907 of toasting each year Rex, King of Carnival from her daughters home where she lived for many years before her death. She reigned as Queen of The Mystic Krewe of Comus in 1947 and Queen of the Mystic Club in 1970. She will be missed by many around the world. Mass and burial were held in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those so desiring donations may be made in her memory to McGhee School, Audubon Nature Institute or The Kentucky Horse Park Foundation. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 8, 2020