Annette Winter

December 10, 1929 - November 26, 2020

Richmond, Kentucky - Annette Chandler Winter, age 90, Richmond, KY (formerly Jacksonville, Florida) died November 26, 2020 at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour in Mandarin, FL for decades and attended Church of Our Saviour in Richmond, KY.

Annette was predeceased by her brother, Arthur Chandler and her husband, Christie James Winter, Sr. She is survived by her children, C. J. Winter, Jr. (Becky) and Linda Winter Beck (Jim), Richmond, KY; her grandchildren, Beth Fain(Adam),Lexington, KY, Victoria Trudeau, Amanda Winter, William Winter, Ocklawawa, Florida; her great-grandchildren, Chandler and Walker Fain, Joseph Baldwin, Madison Stoccum; her brother, Jimmy Chandler, Greensboro, N.C.; and her close friend, Pat Frisch, Jacksonville, FL. She was especially grateful for her over thirty years of care and friendship with Dr. Mark Stawara and Kathy Kay Stawara.

Annette was born on December 10, 1929 in Mars Hill, North Carolina to Horace and Mabel Chandler. She graduated from the Women's College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, N.C., majoring in Spanish with a minor in French. She settled in Jacksonville, Florida with her husband for 45 years until his death in 2000. She was a teacher, spending the majority of her career teaching English at DuPont Junior High School. In 2016 she moved to Richmond, Ky and her son became her full-time caregiver.

Along with being a gifted pianist, many cherish Annette's hand-made sweaters and afghans.

She was a founding member of the "Knitwits" and always looked forward to their weekly gatherings. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

There will be a memorial service for her in Jacksonville at a later date.

Donations may be offered to the Compassionate Care Center 350 Isaacs Ln. Richmond, KY 40475.





