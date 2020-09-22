Herbert “Ansel” Roe, 76, husband of Rose Roe, passed away peacefully at his home in Lawrenceburg on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born March 8, 1944 in Woodford County, Kentucky, son of the late Loranza and Annie Bell Clark Roe, Sr. Ansel was a former employee of Kuhlman Electric in Versailles and retired from owning and operating his own towing service. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his sister, Irene Baber and brothers, Harvey, Roy, Walter, Jerry, Loranza “Junior” Roe, and granddaughter, Jaclyn Brooke Roe. Ansel will be lovingly remembered by his wife of almost 32 years, Rose Roe, Lawrenceburg, sons, Herbert A. Roe, Jr. (Retha), Richmond, Jackie W. Roe (Paula McGowan), Versailles, daughters, Teresa (Eric) Harris, Lawrenceburg, Sherry (Mike) Carnahan, Lawrenceburg, Diane (Kipp) Waller, Frankfort, brother, Bobby Roe (Peggy), Nicholasville, 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Pastor Donny Carter officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am. Those attending the services are reminded that facial coverings are required, and social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Burial will follow the service at Rose Crest Cemetery where pallbearers will be Brandon Roe, Brandon Hawkins, Tony Hilton, Bobby Roe, Michael Harper and Kory Waller. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Carnahan, Kipp Waller, Jackie Roe and Eric Harris. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Ansel’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com