Antoinette "Dolly" Silvestri Way
August 11, 1928 - December 2, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Antoinette "Dolly" Silvestri Way, 92. passed away December 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Lexington, KY. In addition to her parents Mary & Andrew Silvestri she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Way, brother Horace "Butch" Silvestri, aunts Angelina Moscato, Antoinette DiBerto and Mary DiDomizio and nephew, Louis Silvestri. Dolly was employed by IBM for 35 years. She graduated from Wappingers Central High School and was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wappingers Falls, NY. She attended daily mass and participated in all their activities. Dolly is survived by a brother-in-law, Sammy Way (Donna), sister-in-law Frances Silvestri and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her interment will be with her husband at St. Mary Cemetery in Wappinger Falls, NY. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Dolly's service arrangements. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 8th at 10:00am at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary with Fr. Dan Noll officiating. Arrangements are being made for a graveside service in Wappingers Falls at St. Mary's Cemetery. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Shiraye Sullivan for her care of Dolly at Lexington Country Place where Dolly resided for the past nine years. During these years special friendships and cherished memories were shared by Dolly and her family with fellow residents and their families, along with the caregivers, nurses and staff at Lexington Country Place. Memorial contributions in Antoinette's name may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 11 Clinton Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 or Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 601 Hill N Dale Road, Lexington KY 40503. To share a remembrance of Dolly or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
.