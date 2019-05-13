|
|
|
Argonne Arms, age 70, of Paintsville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Paul B. Hall Medical Center. Argonne was born January 31, 1949 in Pike County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Marion and Imogene Porter Thacker. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one son, Danny Joe Stambaugh. She is survived by one son, David Stambaugh of Thelma, Kentucky and a host of friends. Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in the Jones-Preston Funeral Chapel with Roger Hill officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson County Memorial Cemetery, Staffordsville, Kentucky. Friends may visit the Jones-Preston Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Jones-Preston Funeral Home is both Honored and Privileged to be Entrusted with all funeral arrangements for Mrs. Argonne Arms.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 13, 2019
