Aricia Workman

Aricia L. Workman, 50, of Ceredo, WV went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020. Aricia was born March 3, 1970 in Huntington, WV to Thomas and and Neila (Whitt) Collins. Aricia was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend to all that knew her. She loved the Lord and was a member of Route 60 Freewill Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 29 years Jamie Workman; daughter and son in law Amber and Scott McCloud; mother Neila Barnhill; brother and sister in law Aaron and Jennifer Swinford; in-laws James and Jewel Mills; brother in law and sister in law Tony and Jodie Workman; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and special pup Layla. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at her home with Pastor Chuck McCormick officiating. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 12:00 PM until time of service. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Workman and her family.



