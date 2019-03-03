Resources More Obituaries for Arland DeLong Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arland DeLong

Mr. Arland DeLong, 90, of Adams, KY went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home with his family by his bedside. He was born in Edgar, KY in Floyd County to the late James Harvey and Eva Setser DeLong. He was the last surviving child of eight, preceded in death by five brothers Alton, Edward, Elmer, Ernest and Marvin; and two sisters Thelma and Gladie. He was also preceded in death by his son in law George Kidd and grandson Brenton Kidd. Arland graduated from Prestonsburg High School and Morehead State Teachers College. He was a school teacher in one room school houses in Lawrence County, and later retired from Columbia Gas. Arland proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW Post 6103 in Louisa. Arland also served 28 years on the Lawrence County Election Board, was a Kentucky Colonel and attended Cordell Free Will Baptist Church. Arland was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed beekeeping, gardening, and grafting fruit trees. He was an avid fisherman and loved UK Basketball. He told the best stories, most of which were true. Survivors include his wife of 62 years Gloria Faye Salyer DeLong; four children Gerald (Suzy Van Hoose) DeLong of Pikeville, KY, Greg (Shirley Hughes) DeLong of Louisa, KY, Adrian DeLong of Bluefield, VA, and Angela DeLong Kidd of Fallsburg, KY; grandchildren Matthew (Amy Vance) DeLong, Amy (George) Thomas, Samantha DeLong, Jason DeLong, and Ryan Kidd; and great grandchildren Thomas, Rose and George DeLong. Funeral services with full military honors will be conducted Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Roger Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in Yatesville Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. DeLong. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 3, 2019