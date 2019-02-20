|
78, passed away Sunday February 17, 2019. She was born on March 3, 1940 to the late Lewis K. and Iona Ransdell Mastin in North Middletown, Ohio. Arlene was retired from the State of Kentucky where she had worked for the Office of the Inspector General. She is survived by her husband, James Leslie Berry, children, Kelly (Vernon) Kelly, Tracey (Danny) Bell, both of Nicholasville, Shelly (Michael) Berry, Versailles, Robert (Kim) Berry, Lexington, Diana (Brian) Berry, California, Shawna (Alvin) Anderson, Lexington, brother, Jack Mastin, sister in law, Dorothy Mastin, a host of nieces and nephews and grandchildren, Morgan Kelly, Michael Berry, Lauren Schwendeman, Jerrad Hicks, Braydon Anderson, Brittany Berry, great - grandchildren, Jordyn Hensley, Olivia Paul, Aria Coot, Brice Boone, Grace Boone, Abbigale Boone, and Luke Boone, and her special friends, Ronnie and Debra Lawrence and Linda McKinney. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Katie Berry, and great grandson, Logan Maxwell Berry and brothers, Thomas and James Mastin. Funeral services will be Thursday February 21, 2019, 7PM at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Rev. Carl Peters will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 until 7pm. Memorial contributions are suggested to Heritage Hospice. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019