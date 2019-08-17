|
Arlene Joy Fritz Cormney, 77, Lexington, passed away Aug. 15, 2019. Born to the late Donald and Elizabeth Butcher Fritz Cormney July 24, 1942 in Richmond, KY. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Versailles. Joy was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed summers at Lake Cumberland. She is survived by 3 children, Allan Cormney, Regina (John) Barnette, and Tim (Olesja) Cormney; brother Jimmy (Betty) Fritz; Sister-In-Law Lois Fritz and Brother-in-Law Bert Isaacs: 9 grandchildren: Danielle Cormney, Aldon Cormney, and Dalton Cormney; Chrystina Powers, Myranda Powers, Casey Barnette, and Haley Barnette; and Valesca Cormney and Brando Cormney; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brother Darrell Fritz and sister Donna Isaacs Services will take place on Monday at Milward-Southland in Lexington: Visitation from 11am-1pm, Funeral at 1pm. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Lexington. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 17, 2019