Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Milward-Southland
Lexington, KY
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
Arlene Joy Fritz Cormney


1942 - 2019
Arlene Joy Fritz Cormney Obituary
Arlene Joy Fritz Cormney, 77, Lexington, passed away Aug. 15, 2019. Born to the late Donald and Elizabeth Butcher Fritz Cormney July 24, 1942 in Richmond, KY. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Versailles. Joy was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed summers at Lake Cumberland. She is survived by 3 children, Allan Cormney, Regina (John) Barnette, and Tim (Olesja) Cormney; brother Jimmy (Betty) Fritz; Sister-In-Law Lois Fritz and Brother-in-Law Bert Isaacs: 9 grandchildren: Danielle Cormney, Aldon Cormney, and Dalton Cormney; Chrystina Powers, Myranda Powers, Casey Barnette, and Haley Barnette; and Valesca Cormney and Brando Cormney; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brother Darrell Fritz and sister Donna Isaacs Services will take place on Monday at Milward-Southland in Lexington: Visitation from 11am-1pm, Funeral at 1pm. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Lexington. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 17, 2019
