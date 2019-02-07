|
LEPPERT Arlene Ann, (nee Kurz), 80, passed away January 25, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Arlene and her beloved husband of 56 years, Dr. Thomas J. Leppert, IV, lived in 8 states, Spain and Switzerland and settled in Lexington, KY in 1993. Arlene was always happiest surrounded by her family, including her daughters Marlaina A. Leppert-Wahl and Monette L. Blazer of Ohio; Mequel R. Franz of Florida; & Monica C. Avondo of Switzerland; 3 sons-in-law & her 12 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Carole L. Goldstein of California. Arlene dedicated her life to caring for her family, making every occasion special. She will be missed dearly. We will carry her in our hearts forever. Arlene will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 7, 2019