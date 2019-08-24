|
|
|
ALBANY, KENTUCKY…LOCAL NEWS August 23, 2019 Mrs. Arlene (Plumley) Malone, age 68, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at The NCH Healthcare at Glasgow, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Willie and Ellen (Hines) Plumley and was also preceded in death by her sister, Pauline Cooper. She is survived by her son, Will Malone, of Martinsville, Indiana, her siblings, Christene (& Ray) Cooper of Paragon, Indiana, Louise Taylor of Martinsville, Indiana, with many relatives and friends. Visitation for Mrs. Arlene (Plumley) Malone will be at 10:00 am Saturday, August 24, 2019, and funeral service Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 12:00 pm (CST), in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Spears officiating. Burial will follow in the Storie Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Storie Cemetery would be appreciated. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 24, 2019