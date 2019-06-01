|
|
FLORENCE Arline Dillon, 95, wife of the late Alvin Florence, passed away on May 30, 2019. She was born Dec. 27, 1923 daughter of the late Charlie Clay and Lula Spillman Dillon. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Franklin Clay Dillon and Robert Smith Dillon. Survived by her sister, Joyce Madry of Gainsville, FL; her aunt, May Jewel McCoy of Lexington; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday, 2-3 PM, Milward-Southland with service at 3 PM. Interment will be Monday, 9 AM, Camp Nelson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lexington Clinic Foundation, 350 Elaine Dr., Suite 100, Lexington KY 40504. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 1, 2019