|
|
Arnold Bige "A.B." Combs, age 94 of Hazard, KY passed away on November 16, 2019 at the Hazard Medical Center. He was born on April 10, 1925 to the late Bradly Combs and the late Myrtle Combs. He also is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Jean Gross Combs; two brothers: J.W. Combs & Buford Combs and one nephew: William Victor Gross. A.B. was a United States Navy Veteran. He retired from L&N Railroad as a Yardmaster. While working the railroad he always managed to help his wife and mother-in-law maintain their restaurants. He worked as a locksmith for over 20 years serving four counties. A.B. was a lifetime member of the Hazard Masonic Lodge also becoming a Shriner. In his free time he enjoyed coin and stamp collecting. He leaves surviving his daughter: Donna Lindon of Hazard, KY; special neighbors: Andy Cornett, Don Fields & Elbert Hagens as well as a special & loving host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family & friends. Visitation will be from 11-1PM Wed. Nov. 20, 2019 and the funeral will follow at 1PM at Maggard Brothers Funeral Home with Rev. A.D. Pete McGee officiating. Burial will be at the Laurel Point Cemetery in Buckhorn, KY. In lieu of flowers family request donations to be made to the Buckhorn Children's Center
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 19, 2019