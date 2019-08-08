|
86 of Copper Creek, passed from this life on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. He was born in Rockcastle County, KY on August 26, 1932 the son of John and Nannie Wilmott Pingleton. He was a faithful servant of the Lord for over fifty years, leading several congregations throughout Rockcastle County and the surrounding area. He was a retiree of Parker Seal Company and a farmer. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Barnett Pingleton; a son, Larry Pingleton and wife Debra of Copper Creek; four daughters, Karen Creech and husband Larry and Rebecca Kirby, both of Copper Creek, Kay Cameron and husband Billy of Brindle Ridge, and Amy Lea and husband Philip of Richmond; and ten grandchildren, Daniel and Megan Pingleton, Jeff and Angie Creech, Chris and Cindy Creech, Mick and Angie Creech, Rick and Stacy Creech, Michael and Stacy Creech, Billy and Elizabeth Cameron, Shawn and Kim Kirby, Blake Moberly, and Kayla Moberly. Also surviving are 13 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Pauline; and a brother, Clarence. Funeral services for Bro. Pingleton will be conducted Saturday, August 10 at 1:00 PM at Valley Baptist Church by Bros. Tony Shelton and Ron Roberts. Burial will follow in the Durham Cemetery on Copper Creek. Friends may call at Valley Baptist Church after 6:00 PM Friday. Dowell & Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Bro. Pingleton’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 8, 2019