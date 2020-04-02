|
78, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Kenwood Health & Rehab in Richmond. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Short Kiser. Arnold was born on July 25, 1941 in Letcher County, Kentucky, and was the son of the late Vernon Samuel and Ruth Brush Kiser. He was a member of Union Baptist Church in Cynthiana where he had retired as pastor. He had also worked for Ford Motor Company and Rental Uniform Company (Aramark). Arnold loved pastoring and attending church, and enjoyed working in his yard when he was able. Survivors include: one daughter, Lisa Corn (and husband, Jack); one son, Brian Kiser; four grandchildren, Haley Sturgill (and husband, Matt), Lauren Kiser, Emmy Corn (and fiancé, Garrett Hunter), and Grant Kiser; one brother, Sam Kiser; and one sister, Rebecca “Sis” Williams. Due to current governmental restrictions, a private funeral will be held with burial following in the Haven of Rest Cemetery in Letcher County. Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 2, 2020