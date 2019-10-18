|
MIDDLETON Arnold, born March 23, 1934 in Sextons Creek, KY died peacefully on October 15, 2019 in Lexington, KY at the age of 85. He is survived by his daughter Cheri Templeton (Kent) from Evansville, IN and grandson Dale Funk from Leavenworth, IN, great granddaughter Jasmine, and daughter Diana Middleton (Bill) from Louisville. He is preceded in death by his Parents Sam and Lettie Middleton and nine brothers and sisters. Arnold was a quiet, gentle person. It took him a while to warm to people but once he did, he was loyal to the end. Throughout his life he was a hard worker and taught his daughters the same, leading by example. He worked the family farm, worked in the coal mines, and drove an intercity bus. Arnold pursed his biggest dream by owning his own business as a welder and a mechanic. Dad could "fix anything, build anything and wire anything with vehicles." He dug a 1960 REO out of the 'giggle weeds' that had trees and weeds growing inside. The parts were scattered around the truck in old boxes. Dad put this truck together piece by piece, painted it candy apple red and showed it often at the truck shows. It was beautiful. Arnold was a charter member and founding father of the Kentucky Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) and remained an active member for 26 years. Visitation Saturday October 19, 2019 from 12:00 3:00. Britton Funeral Home, 27 Old US 421 Manchester, KY 40962. Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Middleton Cemetery at Sextons Creek, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 18, 2019