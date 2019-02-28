HELLEBUSCH Art "Arty", 60, husband of Jan Marie Eberling Hellebusch, passed away Saturday, February, 23rd, in Lexington, KY. Survivors other than his wife include, three children, Arthur Atherton Hellebusch, III, Stuart Harrison and MaryEvan Hellebusch, and Forrest Moses Hellebusch; one granddaughter, Emma Sloan Hellebusch; two siblings, Beth Hellebusch and Stroud and AnnaMarie Hellebusch; fourteen nieces and nephews and fourteen god-children. Arthur was born in Pensacola, FL to Elizabeth "Mimi" and Arthur Hellebusch. They moved to Lexington, KY in 1960. Art "Arty" graduated from Sayre School and the University of Kentucky. He founded Insurance Works, Inc and Co-Founded CorrectCare Integrated Health, Inc. He was an avid cyclist, skier and retired runner. He was devoted to his family, friends and community. Art died winning an unprecedented ten year battle with cancer. He leaves a legacy of love and friendship. Friday, March 1st, a visitation and funeral will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 533 East Main St. Lexington, KY. Visitation 11:00 am 1:45 pm. Funeral service with Holy Communion at 2:00 pm. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to . Art loved to support the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Hospice of the Bluegrass, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Houston, TX and the North Family YMCA of Lexington. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary