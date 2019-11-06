|
|
CONKWRIGHT Arthur Beck, 89, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born on April 17, 1930 in New York City, NY and was son of Cecil Newton and Nora Stephens Conkwright. Arthur was a member of the Cathedral of Christ the King, Knights of Columbus, Fraternal Order of Police, American Legion Post 8, NRA and was a Kentucky Colonel. Arthur (also known as AB or Mack) met Mildred and married in 1952, while assigned at the U.S. Naval Air Station, Jacksonville, Fla. He was in the Navy from Oct. 1950 to Aug.1954, and served on the USS Siboney in the Mediterranean during the Korean War. Following his discharge from the Navy, Arthur moved his family back to his hometown Lexington, KY and joined the Kentucky State Police in 1956, where served in several positions throughout the state from trooper to detective and reached the rank Lieutenant Colonel. Arthur obtained a BS in Criminal Justice from EKU in August, 1973. He retired from Kentucky State Police in 1985, became a full-time cattleman in Clark County, where he won an award as Master Conservationist. Arthur was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mildred Brubaker Conkwright, his son, Mack Arthur Conkwright and son-in-law, Scott E. Lancaster. He is survived by his children; Deborah Burton (children Mary Ashley Burton, Jordan Burton); Mary Lancaster; Michael Conkwright and his wife Beth and their children Michael J. Conkwright (Sharon), their children Dylan, Emma, Jacob; Nicole Scott (Jerry), their children William, Ella, and Lucy; Megan Gorman (Lance), their children Sophie and Charlie; John Conkwright (Elizabeth), their children Hailey, Alyssa, Katelyn; Judy Hale (Matt), their children MacArthur, Gracie Mae, and Patrick; Linda Crowder and husband Ronn, their children Clayton and Ronnie; Joseph Conkwright and wife Joann; and Mack Arthur's daughter Whitney Conkwright-Ross (Kendra) and her children Somer (child Konner) and Laney. Visitation will be from 3 pm to 6 pm on Sunday, November 10 at Milward's Funeral Home, Southland Drive. Funeral Mass will be at the Cathedral of Christ the King at 12 noon on Monday, November 11. Burial with military honors will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Lexington. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 6, 2019