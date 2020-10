Arthur Gary Perry, 71, of Washington Courthouse, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Myrtle Chapel Cemetery with Brother Doug Kelly and Brother Ronnie Wheeler officiating. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Perry and his family.



