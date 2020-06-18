Arthur Green Perry 70, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born 9-21-1949 to the late Pryse and Lida B. Perry in Winchester, Ky. He was a Vietnam vet , a member of the Army Special Forces, and retired from Rockwell International. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Bonnie Sparks Perry; son, Arthur Pryse (Tara) Perry; daughter, Lydia Faye Perry (Gene) Stanley; grandchildren, Lauren Blake (Steve) Smallwood, Nathan Green Davis and Dylan Pryse Perry; great-grandchild, Logan Dean Smallwood; sisters, Barbara Ruth McKeehan and Donna Pryse Zevgner and extended family member Jaden Conner Gross. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters Hazel Savannah Miles and Delphia Lee Evans. Services will be held Friday, June 19, at Northside Baptist Church, Pendleton St. at 2:00 pm., with visitation from 12 noon till the hour of service. Burial in Clarmont Memorial Garden, Winchester. Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements



