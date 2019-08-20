Home

Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
View Map
Arthur Honican Jr. Obituary
Arthur David Honican, Jr., 59, husband of Tina Honican, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born on July 18, 1960 in Lexingotn, Kentucky, the son of the late Judith Ann and Arthur David Honican, Sr. Art was a 1979 graduate of Woodford County High School, a 1983 graduate of Union College and graduated from United Theological Seminary, Dayton in 1986. During his career as a minister Art served as pastor at, Benham UMC, Ludlow UMC, South Shore UMC, Williamstown UMC, Ryland Heights UMC, and Louisa 1st UMC. Art will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 37 years, Tina Anderson Honican, Florence, KY, sisters, Cindy (Rick) Reed, Versailles, Susan Brothers, Versailles, foster son, Jesse (Kayla) Stevens, Lovely, KY, and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Judith and Arthur Honican, Sr., brother, Paul Scott Honican, sisters, Michelle Marie Honican and Melissa Ann Honican. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway, Versailles, KY, Rev. Tony Campbell officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Home, Attn: Development Department, 1115 Ashgrove Road, Nicholasville, KY, 40356. Condolences can be expressed online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 20, 2019
