88 of Richmond, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center. He was born in Clay County, KY on May 28, 1931 the son of Hamp and Sally Bowling Hoskins. He was a retired heat treater for National Metal Processing and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Richmond. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, a Kentucky Colonel, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He is survived by three sons, Arthur Wayne Hoskins, Harold Hampton Hoskins, and Rickey Lee Hoskins, all of Richmond; and three daughters, Kathy McGaughey and husband Daniel of Frankfort, and Connie Sue Thompson and Anna Darlene Johnson, both of Richmond. Seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Osborne; four brothers; and three sisters. In accordance with current state mandates, funeral services for Mr. Hoskins will be private. You may view the service live-stream on Saturday May 9 at 1:00 PM by visiting our website at www.dowellmartin.com . Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery. Please visit www.dowellmartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page for more information.

