Arthur McClanahan Jr.
It is with great sadness that the family of Arthur “Monk” Newton McClanahan Jr., 86, of Lexington, passed away Monday, July 13th at his residence. Born March 24, 1934 in Lexington to the late Arthur Newton McClanahan Sr. and Katie Tuttle Griffith. He served in the Air Force for ten years, and was a letter carrier for the Lexington Postal Service for twenty five years, as well as worked at Keenland. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband and father and is survived by his wife, Joanne Stevens McClanahan, a son, Dr. Karl McClanahan of Lexington, one brother, Connie McClanahan. He is preceded in death by his son, Mark McClanahan and many loving brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Friday, July 17th at Kerr Brothers – Main Street with visitation from 10 – 11am. Burial will be in the Lexington Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Steve Price. In lieu of flowers or gifts, we ask kindley to send any donations to Grace Baptist Church, 811 Bryan Ave. Lexington, KY 40505.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 16, 2020.
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
