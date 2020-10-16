ROGERS Arthur Odell, was full of life and love when he passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the age of 78 at his home in Florahome, FL. He is survived by: His Loving Wife, Nina Rogers; Two Sons: Arthur "Artie" Odell, Rogers II and wife, Tonya James Blair "Sandy" Rogers and wife, Kathy; Grandchildren, Caroline, Blair, Jake; and step grandson, Dillon; Sisters: Cecilia Aron and Rebecca Gardner; Special Mother-in-law, Margaret Sneed; Canine Companion, Trip. Funeral services for Arthur Odell Rogers will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens at Claypool Hill, Virginia. The Rogers family will receive friends from 6-9 pm on Friday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Sioux Nation Relief Fund; P.O. Box 1841; Merrifield, VA 22116-9605; nativepartnership.org
or call Donor Relations Department (866) 551-7673: or to Two Feathers Ministries at twofeathersministries.org
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com