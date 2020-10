Ozella Arthur 90, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home in Vancouver, Washington. She was born in Nicholasville, Kentucky on December 4, 1929 to the late Wallace Watts and Lillian Burke Watts. Graveside services will be 11:00AM, Saturday at Maple Grove Cemetery. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Arthur family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.