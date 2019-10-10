|
Arthur Thomas Gundry, 95, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 after a life well lived. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 12, 1924 to the late Arthur and Ann Gundry. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 59 years, Beatrice Jones Gundry and his second wife, Margarette Scanlon Gundry. He was also pre-deceased by his brother and best friend, David Gundry. He served his country during World War II in the Pacific Theatre as a Staff Sargent in the Army Air Corps. Following his service he graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University. He had a long and fulfilling career with General Motors Acceptance Corporation. He was a life-long and devoted member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) at Central Christian in Youngstown, Beargrass Christian in Louisville and Central Christian in Lexington. Art was proud to be a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Argus Lodge in Canfield, Ohio for over 70 years. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed life to the fullest and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his two daughters Marianne (Robert) Winner, Carolyn (Harry) Richart III, grandchildren Kristin (Dale) Goodwin, Harry Richart IV, Matt (Cindy) Richart, Neal Richart, Brian (Averi) Winner, and six great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Central Christian Church in Lexington on Saturday, October 12 at 3:30 with visitation at 2:30 until the service begins. A graveside service will be at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville on Monday, October 14 at 10:30 (attendees meet at Grinstead Drive entrance at 10:15). In lieu of flowers donations are encouraged to either Central Christian Church or Bluegrass Care Navigators. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 10, 2019