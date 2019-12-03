|
Arthur W. Craig, 75, died Tues., Nov., 26. He was the Director of the State Approving Agency for Veteran’s Education, KCTCS. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Hall Craig, a daughter Hallie Craig (Joe D.) Gibson, Lexington, and a grandson, Elijah Craig Gibson. Memorial Services will be 11:00 am, Friday, Dec. 6, at the Versailles Presbyterian Church. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Versailles Presbyterian Church or the Lexington Catholic Action Center. Guestbook available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 3, 2019