Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Versailles Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Versailles Presbyterian Church
Arthur W. Craig Obituary
Arthur W. Craig, 75, died Tues., Nov., 26. He was the Director of the State Approving Agency for Veteran’s Education, KCTCS. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Hall Craig, a daughter Hallie Craig (Joe D.) Gibson, Lexington, and a grandson, Elijah Craig Gibson. Memorial Services will be 11:00 am, Friday, Dec. 6, at the Versailles Presbyterian Church. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Versailles Presbyterian Church or the Lexington Catholic Action Center. Guestbook available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 3, 2019
