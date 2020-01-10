|
Arvel Morton, 78, husband of Shirley Morton, passed away on January 7, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center in Lexington. Arvel was born on January 6, 1942 in Ison, Kentucky, one of 16 children of Leonard and Loretta Adams Morton. He was a graduate of Whitesburg High School. Arvel was employed for nine years at International Paper in Versailles before retiring after 32 years of employment at General Cable in Lawrenceburg. Arvel attended Pinckard Baptist Church, was a skilled woodworker and loved being outdoors and walking. On Friday, January 3, 2020 Arvel and Shirley celebrated their Golden wedding anniversary. Arvel will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Kelly Morton, Versailles, brothers, Bobby “Lloyd” Morton, Rineyville, KY, Willis Morton, Versailles, sister, Beatrice Morton, Versailles, sisters-in-law, Dorothy Morton, Indiana, Nettie (Donald) Gipson, Worthville, KY, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 also at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Donald Gipson and Chase Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to Woodford Humane Society, PO Box 44, Versailles, KY, 40383. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 10, 2020