REEB Arvil Carl, Jr., 77, beloved husband of Linda S. Reeb for 55 years, died at home on Monday, April 8th, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer. A graduate of the University of Louisville Kent School of Social Work, Arvil began his career as a social worker at Eastern State Hospital, later moving to the University of Kentucky where he became a tenured professor and one of the first sex therapists in the state of Kentucky. He and his partner Helen Herring, LCSW, later opened their own private practice in Doctors Park, where Arvil continued to practice until his stroke in 2018. Arvil fought for clinical social work on the state and national level to be recognized as an independently licensed profession, spending years lobbying the Kentucky legislature, and writing the bill that was finally signed into law. Arvil also served as the first president of the Kentucky Board of Clinical Social Workers, and helped craft the code of ethics and criteria for licensure for all clinical social workers in Kentucky. As a tribute to his contributions and dedication to the profession, the Kentucky Society for Clinical Social Work recently created and awarded him with the inaugural Arvil C. Reeb Jr. Lifetime Achievement award.Arvil is survived by his wife, Linda, sons, David Arvil Reeb (Amy) and James Edward Reeb (Heidi), and grandchildren, Abigail Nicole Reeb Mechley, James Reeb Jr. (Rebecca), David Zane Reeb, and Robert Kenneth Reeb, (Cincinnati). Funeral Service: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10 AM, Central Christian Church followed by burial at the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation: Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5-8 PM, Milward-Broadway. Memorial contributions: Central Christian Church, the Salvation Army, or Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice). www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 11, 2019