PARKS Ashley Vivian, age 22, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. She was born in Lexington, KY on Oct. 17, 1996 to Tom and Colleen Parks. She was a graduate of Tates Creek High School in 2015 and was currently pursuing a degree in business with a minor in marketing at the University of Louisville. One of Ashley's great loves included dancing as a former member of the Tates Creek High School dance team and current member of the University of Louisville Cardettes. Ashley will always be remembered by the goodness and kindness of her heart. She had a unique ability to light up whatever room she was in and to make those around her smile and laugh no matter the circumstances. She touched the lives of so many, often times without even knowing it. Ashley was absolutely beautiful inside and out and her sweet smile will be so dearly missed. Ashley is survived by her loving parents, Julian Thomas III and Colleen Parks, her adoring sisters, Jessica Sears and Kayla Moreno, her brothers-in-laws, Nick Moreno and Luke Sears, her aunts, uncles, cousins, and an innumerable amount of friends. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Rd. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 12:30 p.m. with visitation 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In remembrance of Ashley's great love for dance, the Ashley Parks memorial scholarship has been established to benefit a member of the Tates Creek Dance Team towards their college education. Rest peacefully sweet Ash, you are forever in our hearts. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2019