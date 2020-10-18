1/
Ashley Sullivan
Ashley Sue Davis Sullivan, 34, wife of Aaron James “A.J.” Sullivan died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her home on Stream View Drive in Shelbyville, Kentucky. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on March 1, 1986 to Douglas Davis and Mary Thurston Davis. Ashley was a nurse at Frankfort Regional Hospital. She is survived by her daughter, Aubrey Rae Sullivan, sister, Emily Davis, uncle and aunt, Jim (Sue) Castano and Susan Crockett, and a cousin, Marc Crockett. She was preceded in death by a sister, Amanda Rae Davis. Services will be 11:00AM, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Bales officiating. Visitation will be 4-8PM, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 18, 2020.
