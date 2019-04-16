|
Ashton Blake Siler Mitchell, age 3 of Corbin, passed away on Saturday April 13, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin. Ashton was preceded in death by his Great Grandfather, Delbert Mitchell; Great Grandparents, Damon Williams, and Jayce Williams; Great Aunt, Martha Mitchell; and Great Uncle, Damon Williams, Jr. He survived by his Mother, Ashley Mitchell; Sister, Camryn Mitchell; Grandparents, Dannette and Ricky Mitchell; Great Grandmother, Ada Mitchell; Aunts, Donnesta Colyer and Stephanie Williams; and by Great Aunts and Uncles, Delbert Lewis Mitchell, Amy Mitchell, Barb and Steve Mitchell, Ricky Mitchell, Bill and Lana Mitchell, Audrey and Bacil Holder, Atolia and David Wilcox, and Michelle Browning. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Bacil Holder officiating. Burial will follow in Corinth Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 6-9pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 16, 2019
