Beloved Mother to Emory and Madison Moynihan. Beloved daughter to Harrison “Chief” Nesbit. Beloved sister to Jennifer Nesbit. Our Mom was born and raised in Charlottesville, VA where she grew up as a Cavalier through and through due to her father's legendary years as a UVA football player and then coach. After graduating Sweet Briar she moved to New York to pursue a career in the Thoroughbred industry and it didn’t take long for her to be pulled to Lexington, Kentucky, where she then started a lifetime involvement at Fasig-Tipton. Some of Madi and I’s fondest childhood memories consist of running around the Fasig office with her colleagues who came to be her best friends and family, and they will remain that way always to us. She raised Madi and I alongside her best friends Bill and Kelley Farish. She loved their kids, all 8 of them, as her own. Mom's dedication and love can been seen through her work with the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance where she was Director of Funding. She was loved by so many, especially Bill Graves whom we know she is now reunited with which brings us both great happiness. We know this world won’t be the same with out her smile, but we now all have the most special angel looking out for us. We love you Mom, Em and Madi Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. Visitation will be from 5-7PM Monday, January 27, 2020 at Kerr Bros. Main Street. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance C/O the Jockey Club: 821 Corporate Dr. Lexington, KY 40503
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 28, 2020