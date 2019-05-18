|
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Aster Marie Coleman
1930 - 2019
Obituary
Services 11 a.m. Mon. J.W. Call Chapel, Visit. 6pm - 9pm Sun. www.jwcallfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 18, 2019
