Atha Atwood

Atha Atwood Obituary
Atha Griffith Atwood, 98, widow of Doyle Atwood, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Pine Meadows Nursing Home in Lexington. Born December 18, 1920, in Casey County, she was a daughter of the late Opal and Eula Peavy Griffith. She was preceded in death by two sons, Cecil Atwood and Vallis Atwood. Survivors include five sons, Garnett (Polly) Atwood of Burnside, KY, David (Sharmie) Atwood and Larry (Carol) Atwood, both of Pennsylvania, Jerry (Margie) Atwood of Midway, George (Gail) Atwood of Versailles, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Service at 7:00 pm with Mark Sims officiating. Interment and Graveside Services will be in Casey County at the Caney Fork Cemetery on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. Guestbook available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 8, 2019
