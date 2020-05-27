NORRIS Audrey A., 71, wife of Anthony Norris, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at her residence. Born December 10, 1948 in Mt. Sterling KY, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Nannie Darnell Jones. She was a secretary at the University of Kentucky and a lifelong member of Fairview Christian Church in Sharpsburg, KY. Other than her husband she is survived a son, Anthony (Diona) Norris Jr. and a daughter, Amanda (Greg) Price; two sisters; a brother; and a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11:30am Tuesday, June 2nd at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Rd. A private burial will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.



