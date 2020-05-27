Audrey A. Norris
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORRIS Audrey A., 71, wife of Anthony Norris, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at her residence. Born December 10, 1948 in Mt. Sterling KY, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Nannie Darnell Jones. She was a secretary at the University of Kentucky and a lifelong member of Fairview Christian Church in Sharpsburg, KY. Other than her husband she is survived a son, Anthony (Diona) Norris Jr. and a daughter, Amanda (Greg) Price; two sisters; a brother; and a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11:30am Tuesday, June 2nd at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Rd. A private burial will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved