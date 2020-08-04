Audrey Ormandy

Mrs. Audrey Lee (Tackett) Derifield Ormandy, 91, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020. Audrey was born November 3, 1928 in Fallsburg, KY to the late Jess and Ollie (Trimble) Tackett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands Charles A. Derifield and William Ormandy; son Joseph F Derifield, and her brother Ishmael Tackett. Audrey loved the Lord with all her heart and was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Louisa where she taught Sunday School and was involved in several women's ministries over the years. She never missed an opportunity to share her faith in Jesus Christ and was loved by everyone who knew her. Survivors include her son Gregory (Linda) Derifield; Step-Daughter Donna (Danny) Mcquerry; Grand-children Michelle (Donny) Kovalik, Jenn (Brad) Sieniawski and Mark Derifield; Great-Grandchildren Carter Kovalik, Makinley Sieniawski and Mason Sieniawski; and sisters Marie Maynard and Maxine Dameron. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Chuck Price officiating. Burial will follow in the Derifield Cemetery in Clifford. Friends may visit the family from 11:00 AM until time of service at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Ormandy and her family.



