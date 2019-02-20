Austin Dwayne Jordan, 10, beloved son of Lissa and Michael Jordan of Phoenix, Arizona passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, as a result of a battle with leukemia. Austin was born in Middletown, Ohio on September 6, 2008. He had lived in St. Louis, Missouri, Winfield, West Virginia, St. Simons Island, Georgia and Phoenix leaving behind dearly loved friends in each of these cities. Austin was a gifted student at Kyrene de la Sierra school district with the homebound program. He loved his family, friends from many places, school and video games. Austin was an outgoing boy who loved to make new friends and cared about everyone. Austin is survived by his parents Lissa and Michael Jordan of Phoenix, Arizona; little sister, Hailee Jordan of Phoenix, his older sister, Emilee Jordan of Paris, KY and an older brother, James (Megan) Jordan of Frankfort. He is also survived by maternal grandparents Joyce and Cecil McKinney of Mount Vernon and paternal grandmother, Betty Jordan of Paris. He also leaves several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and lots of special friends. Austin was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Garlon Snowden Jordan, Jr. and his uncle, Larry Dwayne McKinney. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Mink officiating. A time of visitation will be from 5:00 - 8:00 PM Friday evening at the funeral home. The family suggests expressions of sympathy be made in honor of Austin to Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation, 2929 E. Camelback Rd., Suite 122, Phoenix, AZ 85016 or , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. www.cpcfh.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary