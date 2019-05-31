|
BURTON B. Jane, of Crown Point, Indiana passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at home with her family. She was born in Somerset Kentucky, July 12, 1947 to the late Fred and the late Charlotte Fisher. She was a retired Loan officer from Citi Financial. She was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church in Nicholasville Kentucky. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Kathlina, Crown Point IN; Her son Kevin Burton of Barbourville KY; Son In Law Tim Kathlina; three grandsons Chase Kathlina, Austin Kathlina and Grayson Burton; Nieces Penny Neal, Bowling Green; Tami Minton (Jim), Bowling Green; three nephews; Michael Wilson Jr, Bowling Green, Shawn Wilson (Jamie), Bowling Green, Nick Wilson Louisville, KY. At her request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 31, 2019