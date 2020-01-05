|
Barbara Ann Applegate, 73, wife of Arvid G. Applegate died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Maysville, Kentucky on October 21, 1946 to Elizabeth Camron Hook and the late Rolly Hook. Barbara was retired from the Jessamine County Circuit Court as the Chief Deputy. She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Survivors include her son Andrew (Stacy) Applegate and two grandchildren, Andee-Grace Applegate and Jaxon Welch Applegate and a brother, Mark (Annette) Hook. She was preceded in death by a brother, Kurt Hook. Services will be 3:00 PM, Thursday, January 9th at Betts & West Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 PM until service time at the funeral home. Online guestbook at BettsandWestFuneralHome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 5, 2020