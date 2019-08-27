|
|
72, widow of Phillip Kirkland, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. Born in Lexington, she was the daughter of the late William R. Banks, and Mary McLeod Banks Gault. Barbara graduated from Lexington Catholic School in 1964. She was formerly employed by WABCO where she went to work for IBM and retired from Lexmark. She is survived by three children, Paula (Stan) Alexander, Kim (Jouett) Redmon, and Carla (Mark) Hiler; four grandchildren, Phillip Alexander, Allie Redmon-Walling, Austin Hiler, and Erin Hiler; three great-grandchildren, Jaxson Alexander, Pyper Alexander, and Charlotte Ann Walling; and two brothers, Barry Banks, and Bill B. Banks. She was preceded in death by her husband, and her sister Beverly Ann Banks. A funeral service will be held 12pm Thursday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main St. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7pm, and Thursday from 11am-12pm at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Jouett Redmon III, Stan Pitts, Mark Hiler, Phillip Alexander, Austin Hiler, and Roger Banks. Honorary pallbearers will be Barry Banks, Jaxson Alexander, and Ray Alexander. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass, or the Ronald McDonald House.89
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 27, 2019