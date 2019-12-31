Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Barbara Bates Catlett

Barbara Bates Catlett Obituary
CATLETT Barbara Bates, age 88, wife of Thomas Collier Catlett, died Sunday December 29, 2019 in Lexington. She was born in Lawrenceburg, KY on October 6, 1931 to the late Stephen White Bates and Virginia Carlisle Bates. Survivors other than her husband are two children, Rebecca (Kevin) Swank and Tim (Lisa) Catlett; two grand children, Brandon (Emily) Swank and Matt Swank; two great grandchildren, Eli and Harper Swank. Funeral services will be 2:30pm Friday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road with burial in the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 to 2:30pm Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 31, 2019
