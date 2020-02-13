Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3158 Custer Drive
Lexington, KY
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3158 Custer Drive
Lexington, KY
Barbara Bradshaw Brinegar


1959 - 2020
60, passed away peacefully in her home on February 8, 2020 with members of her family. She was born to the late James and Ella Bradshaw on December 22, 1959 in Salem, Indiana. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother who worked 39 years as co-founder of Joey's Carpet Care. She is survived by her husband, Bill Brinegar, daughter, Danelle (Rommy) Guevara, son, Ben (Tiffany) Pickett, stepson, Samuel (Amanda) Brinegar, stepson, Joshua Brinegar, sister, Alice (Ron) Bradshaw-Jolley, as well as five grandchildren. Family and friends may share their condolences from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3158 Custer Drive, Lexington, KY 40517. The memorial service will immediately follow the visitation. In lieu of sending flowers, donations may be made to the worldwide work of Jehovah's Witnesses, jw.org or to a no-kill shelter of choosing. Family will continue to Winchester Cemetery for interment following the memorial service.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 13, 2020
