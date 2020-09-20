1/
Barbara Browning Chadwick
83 of Lexington, wife of David Chadwick, passed from this life on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Rockcastle Health & Rehabilitation Center in Brodhead. She was born in Lockland, OH on March 22, 1937 the daughter of Ulysses Grant and Minnie Lynch Hansel. She had been a medical assistant. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church of Lexington and was a member of First Christian Church of Mt. Vernon before moving to Lexington. Graveside services for Mrs. Chadwick will be conducted Monday, September 21 at 1:00 PM in Buffalo Springs Cemetery in Stanford by Bro. John East. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mrs. Chadwick’s complete obituary.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 20, 2020.
