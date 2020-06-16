LAMM Barbara Carroll Head, 82, of Lexington, KY, mother of Thomas Bradley Head (Versailles, KY), and Stanley Mitchell Head (Lexington, KY), passed away early on the morning of June 14th. A retired Fayette County school teacher, she was born and raised in Cynthiana, KY and was the daughterof the late Musser and Stella Carroll. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank X. Lamm. Survivors include two sisters, Verna Kendall and Marianne Feeback (Charlie), two brothers, Wayne Carroll (Brenda) and Barry Carroll (Nancy) a daughter in law, Natalie, three grandsons: Austin Head (Kelbie), Mitchell Head and Skylar Head, and one granddaughter, Amanda Whittle (Casey) along with manynieces and nephews. Barbara graduated from the Universityof Kentucky and obtained her Master's degree from Eastern Kentucky University. She taught in Louisville, Owensboro and Lexington, KY for over thirty years. She was a member of Tates Creek Christian Church in Lexington, KY. Visitation will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd. in Lexington, KY from 6-8 PM on Thursday, June 18th, 2020. Funeral will be at 11:30 AM on Friday, June 19th, 2020 also at Kerr Brothers, followed by burial in Lexington Cemetery.



