Barbara Elaine Collins, 79, loving wife of the late Robert "Cob" Collins, passed away suddenly Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at her home in Louisa, Kentucky. Barbara was born in Cleveland, Ohio on February 6, 1939, the daughter of the late Mayo and Margaret Stokes. Barbara worked as the Transportation Secretary for the Lawrence County Board of Education and attended the Louisa United Methodist Church. She enjoyed visiting with her family, gardening, and spending time at home. Survivors include her son, Gary (Teresa) Philbrick of Lancaster, Ohio and daughter, Brenda Klein of Columbus, Ohio. She is also survived by her sister Linda (Carlos) Quiroga of Palm Harbor, Florida, and step-daughters, Lisa (Rick) Rogers of Fairhope, Alabama, and Dina (Keith) Chaffin of Louisa, Kentucky. She was especially proud of her grandchildren Morgan and Peggy Philbrick, Kelsey Esquinas, Emily (Kevin) Meyer, Lucia Rogers, Wesley (Sahar) Chaffin, Andi Rogers, Sam (Jourdan) Rogers and her great-grandchildren Jack, Ava, and Bella Meyer. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at the Louisa United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with the Reverend Dan Smith officiating. Burial will take place immediately after the service at Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will take place on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Young Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 P.M.