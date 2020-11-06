Barbara Joan Cook, 73, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Barbara was born August 2, 1947 in Louisa, KY to the late Crampton and Helen Marie (Pack) Gilliam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Donald Hayes and Billy Hayes. Survivors include her children Tonya (Michael) Spears and Clifford (Jerry Bailey) Cook; grandchildren Kendra Maynard and Lake Maynard; great grandson Kaden Maynard; sister Brenda Little and brothers James Gilliam, John Hayes, and Bob Hayes. Funeral service for Barbara will be conducted Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Noah Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in the Pack Cemetery in Fort Gay, WV. Friends may visit the family on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Cook and her family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store