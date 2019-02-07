Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - SOMERSET
1046 W HIGHWAY 80
Somerset, KY 42503
(606) 676-0071
For more information about
Barbara Coomer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - SOMERSET
1046 W HIGHWAY 80
Somerset, KY 42503
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - SOMERSET
1046 W HIGHWAY 80
Somerset, KY 42503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Coomer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Coomer


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Coomer Obituary
COOMER, Barbara Barbara Sue Moore Coomer, age 74, of Versailles, KY., passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Barbara was born on April 30, 1944 in Beauty City, KY to the late Garnett Stepp Tiller. She worked for the Ashland Independent School as a Social Worker and was very much involved with her church families. She is survived by her husband, Thomas "Tom" Coomer of Versailles, KY; one daughter, Kristen (Adam) Ross of Versailles, KY; and one sister, Alice (Tommy) Kirk of Louisa, KY. Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Stacie Coomer. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 1:00pm until 2:30pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. The funeral will follow on Friday at 2:30pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Randy Nation officiating. Burial will be a Stacey Cemetery in Jabez, KY. To continue the legacy of her daughter, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Stacie Coomer Scholarship Church Camp Fund in c/o Howells Mill Christian Assembly, 99 Christian Camp Road, Ona, WV 25545. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Barbara Coomer.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.