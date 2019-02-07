COOMER, Barbara Barbara Sue Moore Coomer, age 74, of Versailles, KY., passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Barbara was born on April 30, 1944 in Beauty City, KY to the late Garnett Stepp Tiller. She worked for the Ashland Independent School as a Social Worker and was very much involved with her church families. She is survived by her husband, Thomas "Tom" Coomer of Versailles, KY; one daughter, Kristen (Adam) Ross of Versailles, KY; and one sister, Alice (Tommy) Kirk of Louisa, KY. Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Stacie Coomer. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 1:00pm until 2:30pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. The funeral will follow on Friday at 2:30pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Randy Nation officiating. Burial will be a Stacey Cemetery in Jabez, KY. To continue the legacy of her daughter, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Stacie Coomer Scholarship Church Camp Fund in c/o Howells Mill Christian Assembly, 99 Christian Camp Road, Ona, WV 25545. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Barbara Coomer. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary